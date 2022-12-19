Analysts Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Target Price at GBX 734.60

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRXGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.61).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. Barclays upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($10.06) to GBX 1,000 ($12.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.42) to GBX 950 ($11.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.39) to GBX 825 ($10.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.34) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 635 ($7.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 564.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 646.05. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.38). The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.96.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

