Analysts Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $68.83

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBCSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KBC Group from €64.00 ($67.37) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on KBC Group from €59.90 ($63.05) to €61.00 ($64.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KBC Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

KBC Group stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

