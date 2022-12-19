Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $74.89

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.89.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after purchasing an additional 985,739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after buying an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after buying an additional 469,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

