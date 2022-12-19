Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Boosted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.57 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.11) to €74.00 ($77.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

