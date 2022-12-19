Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 5.9%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

About Apollo Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,147,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,389,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

