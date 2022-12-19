Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 5.9%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.
Apollo Medical Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
