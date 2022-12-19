Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,160. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

