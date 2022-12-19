Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,967. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

