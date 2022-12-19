Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 78,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426,903. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

