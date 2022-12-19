Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,178. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

