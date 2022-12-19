Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 1,001.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,354 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,193 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,852,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,440,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 240,489 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

