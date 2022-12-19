Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,819,078. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

