Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,682. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $170.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $143.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.