Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 210,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 45,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.93. 327,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,297,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

