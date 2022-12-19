Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 263,115 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,115 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,208,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 760,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after buying an additional 281,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 128,108 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. 15,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.