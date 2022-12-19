Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
