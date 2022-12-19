Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.