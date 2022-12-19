Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 7.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. 13,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 514,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The company has a market cap of $896.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
