Ardor Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $68.03 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00071655 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053012 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008208 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022103 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000218 BTC.
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
