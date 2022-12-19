Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 138,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,354.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 77,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

