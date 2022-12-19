Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $259.74 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $259.74 million and $6.48 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00046313 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,794.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00609462 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00265975 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.