Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIAPF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 345 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ascential from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Ascential has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

