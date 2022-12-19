ASD (ASD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $46.15 million and $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0694018 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,863,477.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

