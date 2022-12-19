Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $102.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $100.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

