Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $399.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,615 shares of company stock worth $40,391,541 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

