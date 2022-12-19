Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.34. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,543. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

