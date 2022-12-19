Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.58. 54,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,905. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

