Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,785 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for about 1.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fortive worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.18. 3,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

