Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,789. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

