Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Up 16.7%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 120,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 87,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company has interest in exploration licenses, including the Alvalade project covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

Featured Stories

