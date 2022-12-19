Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Axcella Health Stock Down 63.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,658,536 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,105,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcella Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health



Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Further Reading

