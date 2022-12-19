Axie Infinity Price Tops $6.88 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.88 or 0.00041016 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $685.91 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036879 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00220408 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,480.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.86489033 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $34,143,315.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

