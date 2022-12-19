AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,250. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $135,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

