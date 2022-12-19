Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 108,480 shares.The stock last traded at $121.70 and had previously closed at $120.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.41.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

