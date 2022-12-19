Ballswap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.86 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $67.86 million and $5,679.63 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ballswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ballswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05321947 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00488864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.93 or 0.28965405 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.