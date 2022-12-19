Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Up 3.5%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,453,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 38,224,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.