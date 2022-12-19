Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Bank First Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank First has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $815.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Bank First had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank First will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Bank First

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

