Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando stock opened at €31.85 ($33.53) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.54. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

