Barclays Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $139.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $133.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

