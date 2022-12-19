Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.23 or 0.07076523 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00070458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021395 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

