Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Bénéteau from €14.50 ($15.26) to €14.10 ($14.84) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
OTCMKTS:BTEAF opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.
Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.
