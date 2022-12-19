Bennicas & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 3.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 965,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,600,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 631,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEM opened at $46.20 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

