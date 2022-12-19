Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

