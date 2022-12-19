Bennicas & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

