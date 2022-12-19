Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises about 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $62.72.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

