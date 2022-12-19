Bennicas & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

