Bennicas & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

