Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $39.79 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

