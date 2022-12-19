BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:BBAI opened at $0.82 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

