BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
BigCommerce Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.41. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
