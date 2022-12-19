BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.41. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

