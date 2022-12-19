Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 47,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,053,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

