Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 47,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,053,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
