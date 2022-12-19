Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $347,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $462.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,218. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.02 and a 200-day moving average of $502.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

